Peoria Chiefs GM wins ‘It Pies in Peoria’ competition

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Jaycees announced that Peoria Chiefs’ GM Jason Mott won the “It Pies in Peoria” fundraising competition Wednesday, March 10.

For the last week, community leaders around Central Illinois have been fundraising for local charities. Together they raised over $14,000. Mott raised $3,235 for the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service.

The friendship house will receive 75% of the money raised for them, while the other charities will receive 50%. Peoria Jaycees will receive the remainder of the money to fund future community projects like the Distinguished Service Awards Banquet, Easter Egg Hunt, Santa visits the Kids and Santa’s Little Helpers.

As the winner, Jason Mott and some other top contestants will be pied in the face at Dozer Park Sunday, March 14.