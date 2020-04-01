Peoria Chiefs hoping to highlight local heroes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Chiefs are honoring local heroes with custom virtual baseball cards.

In a recent tweet, the Peoria chiefs announced that they are partnering with Busey Bank to make virtual baseball cards honoring Medical Professionals, Caregivers, Teachers, Pharmacists, First Responders, grocery store workers, and anyone else who is helping the community to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

We want to see your Community Heroes!



From doctors, to first responders, to grocers, we want to honor your friends and family!



DM us a picture and a description of your hero’s job and we will design a baseball card just for them, presented by @BuseyBank #PTownProud pic.twitter.com/X43kTeRygj — Peoria Chiefs (@peoriachiefs) March 31, 2020

The Chiefs ask that submissions include a picture as well as the name, profession, and hometown of the hero you want to be honored. The submissions can be sent to the Chief’s Twitter DM, Facebook Messager, or be emailed to Community@Chiefsnet.com.

The Chiefs will be posting the virtual cards on their social media pages throughout April.