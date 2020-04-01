Peoria Chiefs hoping to highlight local heroes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Chiefs are honoring local heroes with custom virtual baseball cards.
In a recent tweet, the Peoria chiefs announced that they are partnering with Busey Bank to make virtual baseball cards honoring Medical Professionals, Caregivers, Teachers, Pharmacists, First Responders, grocery store workers, and anyone else who is helping the community to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chiefs ask that submissions include a picture as well as the name, profession, and hometown of the hero you want to be honored. The submissions can be sent to the Chief’s Twitter DM, Facebook Messager, or be emailed to Community@Chiefsnet.com.
The Chiefs will be posting the virtual cards on their social media pages throughout April.