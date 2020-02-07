Peoria Chiefs now offering Coke products for first time

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Chiefs announced on Friday that Coca-Cola will now be served at Dozer Park.

A Switch from Pepsi products, the Cheifs said this is the first time in the stadium’s history that Coke will be sold. The Chiefs partnered with Heartland Coca-Cola for a seven-year deal.

Coke products will now be sold at all games and events.

The Chiefs also recently announced the bobblehead lineup for the 2020 season, including former Chiefs outfielder Dylan Carlson, 2017 Chiefs shortstop Tommy Edman, a Sugar Skull bobblehead, Joey from “Friends” with a turkey on his head, and a surprise one to be announced at a future date.

The team has also revealed its 2020 giveaways and fireworks dates. For more information, click here.