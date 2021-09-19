Peoria Chiefs play the final home game of the season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Pitching the season to an end.

The Peoria Chiefs played their last home game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Dozer Park Sunday.

“It’s been good, I think today’s bittersweet,” said general manager Jason Mott.

Mott said the pandemic threw some curveballs this season but said it was a learning process. He’s thankful they were able to welcome fans back into Dozer Park.

“It’s been good to see fans back you know I think after last year you go through and you think about coming and there was nothing going on here so definitely better than last year,” said Mott.

In honor, he said they wanted to show support for their fans during fan appreciation week.

“We did first responders, military, we did college kids, we did healthcare, we did teachers, and then today, kids and dogs get in free,” said Mott.

Don Shafer has been a season ticket holder since 2002 when Dozer Park first opened. He said he’s only missed two games out of 60 this year. He said he hopes to see more fans and support next season.

“There has been a disappointment from a fan standpoint of the fan turnout, I realize there is a pandemic situation but it would be nice to have people realize what a gem we have right in the center of the city and the opportunity for family entertainment,” said Shafer.

The Peoria Chiefs lost to the Cedar Rapids Kernels, 11-0.