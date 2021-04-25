Peoria Chiefs tickets go on sale Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Chiefs tickets go on sale this week for May and June games.

Tickets cost $14 for field seats and $16 for dugout seats.

Chiefs leaders said they’re excited to welcome back fans for the upcoming season. They said it’s been 620 days since the team’s last game in Dozer Park.

The Chiefs play their first game on Tuesday, May 4 against Cedar Rapids. The first home game is Tuesday, May 11 against Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. People will have to wear masks during the games, except for when eating or drinking, under the IDPH’s COIVD-19 guidelines.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 28, at 10 a.m. The box open will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.