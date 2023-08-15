PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Chiefs will host an Epilepsy Awareness Game for the Epilepsy Advocacy Network(EAN), which will start at 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 9.

According to an EAN news release, the event is meant to promote awareness and understanding of epilepsy and create awareness of EAN services.

“Community participation in this event is so appreciated,” EAN Executive Director Kari Jones said. “We want to build more awareness of epilepsy so that the people who are affected by it feel less isolated and more supported.”

EAN will be selling tennis balls during the event, that can be used in contests offered by the Peoria Chiefs. A portion of the funds will go to support EAN’s services.

According to EAN, epilepsy is a disease that involves recurrent unprovoked seizures and affects more than 3 million Americans.

Tickets to benefit the EAN are available here. More information about the network is available here.