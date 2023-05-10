PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be teaming up with the Peoria Chiefs for three games.

According to the IDOT press release, the Peoria Chiefs will play as the Peoria Orange Barrels to support road workers and encourage road safety.

“With Rebuild Illinois, there are more work zones throughout the state than ever before. We are grateful to the Peoria Chiefs for providing us with an opportunity to spread this important message to their fans and the greater Peoria area.” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

There will also be games and a street fair before the teams play on May 13 outside Dozen Park from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

To find more information about “It’s Not a Game” visit Illinois Department of Transportation.