PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another Taylor Swift and Chiefs headline? This time, we are talking about the guys on the Peoria Chiefs. One lucky fan will get two tickets to Taylor Swift’s tour next year.

The Peoria Chiefs baseball team is partnering with Fan Cave Tickets to raffle off two tickets to Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 2, 2024.

The raffle is a part of the Chiefs’ 2024 promotional schedule. The raffle will take place after the June 29, 2024, game against the Quad City River Bandits.

Fans who attend the June 29 game will automatically be entered to win the raffle as they scan their ticket at the gate. The winner of the raffle must be present to win.

“As an organization, this is something that we’ve never done before,” said Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott. “Our staff worked diligently on this event, and we’re excited to host the Peoria community for what will undoubtedly be a night to remember for one lucky fan.”

Single-game tickets for next season will go on sale in March. Those who are looking to guarantee tickets for the June 29 game can purchase a voucher plan, which is available through the Dozer Park box office. The plan, which is sold in a pack of 10 tickets, starts at $140. The plan allows a priority booking before the sale of individual game tickets. Group spaces are also available for all 66 home games, including the June 29 game.

To learn more about presale ticketing options, call the box office at 309-680-4000.

The full Chiefs promotional schedule will be revealed in 2024. For more information, visit the Chiefs’ website.