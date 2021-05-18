Peoria Chiefs Tuesday night game postponed due to weather

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Weather conditions have delayed Tuesday night’s Peoria Chiefs game to Wednesday.

The Peoria Chiefs and the Quad Cities River Bandits were set to begin their series Tuesday night at home, but inclement weather has pushed the first game until Wednesday.

The Chiefs will play a doubleheader on Wednesday to make up for the delay. Any tickets for the game initially planned for Wednesday will work for both games. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday’s game can be exchanged for any other regular-season game excluding the Fourth of July.