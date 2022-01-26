Peoria Christian School students honor police officers with goody bags

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of students are saying thank you through loose change.

Peoria Christian School students presented Peoria police officers with ‘thank you’ bags. The bags were decorated by students with encouraging messages and filled with goodies.

Everything was purchased using funds raised through a loose change drive.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said it’s a great way to start the day.

“It’s great that they’ve decided to collect all their loose change to show us and give us these bags, just show their appreciation to what the Peoria Police Department is doing,” he said.

Echevarria said its important to establish a positive relationship with young people.

“We want to make sure our relationships and our interactions start with the children at a young age. They can see us in a positive light past our uniform, see us as people. As they grow up, know that we’re here to help them and they can trust us,” he said.

The bags were distributed during the school’s elementary chapel time.