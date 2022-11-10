PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Christian School on Wednesday hosted its annual Veterans Day Chapel to honor dozens of local veterans and encourage young people not to take their rights for granted.

Students honored veterans for their service with music, dance and special table ceremony.

“I think this means a lot to our community of veterans that we honor them, we value them, we don’t take them for granted. But also our young people, to cultivate in them that love for country and the sacrifices made” said Justin Rumley, spiritual life director at Peoria Christian School.

Rumley said the annual chapel brings the reality of our hard-fought freedoms to life.

“It means so much. Our students read in history textbooks about the various sacrifices veterans have made. But to actually talk and spend time with veterans in our community, helps brings alive the idea that we want to honor them. Our rights and freedoms, we can’t take for granted,” he said.