PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, many Christians honor the start of the Lenten Season; or traditionally, the 40 days of fasting before Easter.

With less COVID-19 restrictions Christian churches are seeing a return to pre-pandemic numbers of churchgoers.

A few hundred members of Peoria’s Catholic community gathered Wednesday afternoon to acknowledge Ash Wednesday at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in downtown Peoria.

In Christianity beliefs, Ash Wednesday is a day of repentance to Jesus and is recognized as the beginning of the Lent season.

Father William Miller, the priest at Sacred Heart Church, said it was nice to have a full, in-person worship for the holy day.

“No matter what else is going on in the world, this is a day that is not forgotten, and they do respond. They want that visible sign of the ashes too,” Miller said.

Miller said livestreaming worked well and continues to serve a purpose for those that cannot make it out, but being in person feels right.

“We were made to be physically together and that’s an aspect of sacred worship, that we are actually present together in God’s house and also the opportunity to receive Holy Communion,” Miller said.

Lent lasts 40 days and ends the Thursday before Easter, known as Holy Thursday.