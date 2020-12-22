Peoria church damaged in early morning hit-and-run incident

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning car theft in Chillicothe left a church in Peoria damaged.

Just before 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Peoria Police officers were dispatched to Crossroads Church on 9600 Broadway St. in Peoria.

According to a report, a car drove through the wall of the church, backed out, and fled the scene.

The car was later found in a ditch across the street from the church with significant damage to the exterior of the vehicle.

Police said the car was originally stolen from Chillicothe.

