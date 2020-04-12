Peoria church makes sure nobody goes hungry on Easter

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Celebrating Easter while social distancing keeps church goers apart

But St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church made sure no one went hungry while finding more ways to reach it’s community.

The church handed out food and meals making sure the community has a pantry full of groceries and a belly full of food on Easter Sunday.

“It felt so good and amazing to give to others and I felt bad cause we ran out of food,” said youth department leader at St. Luke, Sparkle Nicks.

Members and volunteers at St. Luke had bags full of essential groceries for those in the community who needed it.

“We have sliced bread, sweets, vegetables and fruits and then we have rotisserie chicken,” said Nicks.

They were also handing out hot meals, but they didn’t do it alone, members from Trewyn’s Wraparound Center came out to lend a helping hand and provide more food.

“See this place when you look around here there’s no other food place except OFS, so when she said yes and our veterans are right across here I said more than yes,” said Owner of Hand-up Peoria at the Wraparound Center Pamela Wiley

Leaders at the church say providing food for their community during this time is vital.

Not only are they in a known food desert but concerns with the coronavirus are keeping some people from going to grocery stores.

“This is very important actually because you have those that might not make it to the top of the list where they get cut off for link, they might not get food stamps and those that might not want to go out to grocery stores and they’re like why not come out to our community to get food,” said Nicks.

The church plans to continue this food drive going forward on every second and fourth Sunday.