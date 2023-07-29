PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire and police responded to a report of a building collapse at 231 S Saratoga Street at 7:45 Saturday morning.

Battalion Chief Scott Strum said it is unknown why United Fellowship Ministries church collapsed.

He said the church staff said that there should have been no occupants in the building at that time. Crews then conducted an emergency search of the property and found no victims.

Strum said there is a risk of collapse hazard as well as an electrical and natural gas hazard at this time.

Due to the hazards, the city building inspector on the scene ordered an emergency demolition of the rest of the building. The demolition is set to occur after Ameren cuts power lines in the area.

The first responders have blocked off Saratoga Street from Brotherson Street to Johnson Street as well as McBean Street to Charlton Street, as there is debris in the road.

There were no injuries to crews or citizens reported.