PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Chinese Christian Church was vandalized and burglarized overnight.

Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirmed a break-in happened at about 3:30 a.m. Friday morning at the church, located at 10039 N. Garden Ln.

The burglars stole TVs and sprayed the fire extinguisher inside.

WMBD is still working to learn more details on the damages, motives, and potential suspects.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.