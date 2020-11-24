Peoria City Clerk Beth Ball will not seek reelection

Announcement comes after three decades of service to the City of Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After more than three decades of service to the City of Peoria, clerk Beth Ball has announced she will not run for re-election in 2021.

Ball was hired into the City Clerk’s Office as Chief Deputy Clerk in 1989 as Chief Deputy Clerk. She was then appointed by Mayor Ardis to serve as City Clerk, completing the term of the previous office holder.

Ball has been active in State organizations and the Central Illinois Municipal Clerk’s Organization where she served as President and was presented with the President’s Award in 2000, 2012, and 2019 for her continued support of the education of other Municipal Clerks.

“I’m not only thankful for the experience of serving in this position, but it’s been my honor to work with such an amazing community,” Ball stated in a press release.