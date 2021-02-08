Peoria City code says landlords must meet heating requirements for tenants

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Low temperatures can cause dangerous cold inside homes if they are not heated properly, and Peoria leaders have regulations in place to ensure that does not happen.

Leaders said the city’s property maintenance code requires landlords to heat all homes to 65 degrees during the day and 60 degrees at night.

“If you are having an issue, you have a right to a safe place to live. Make sure you reach out to us if your landlord isn’t providing that,” said Joe Dulin, Assistant Community Development Director for Peoria.

If that is not happening inside the home, local Attorney Denise Conklin from Prairie State Legal Services said residents should talk to their landlord first.

“Our biggest advice to the community is to communicate,” said Conklin.

If that does not work, Dulin said the next step is to call the city.

“The city has a pretty consistent message that it’s the landlord’s responsibility to make sure that anyone staying in their property is living in a safe and sanitary condition. That’s the right the tenant has,” said Dulin.

1st District Councilwoman Denise Moore said freezing temperatures can become a safety issue.

“We have so many folks who have young children at home and are elderly, and we need to make sure that we’re taking care of them,” said Moore.

Dulin said some people turn to alternate heating options, but they can be a fire hazard.

“What we don’t want is for renters to supplement heat in their apartment with space heaters, the oven, things like that,” said Dulin.

He said help is available, not just for renters, but for homeowners who need help too.

“They have the money to make their mortgage payments, they have their money to live, but they don’t have an emergency fund set up,” said Dulin.

Dulin said through the emergency repair program, anyone can get their water heater or furnace fixed.

“It doesn’t cost them one penny,” said Moore. “Many more people are in need of that help and they don’t even know it’s available.”

Dulin said residents can qualify for the program if they have homeowners insurance, have no outstanding code violations, meet income guidelines, and are current on property taxes.

He said those who have issues after hours or during the weekend can call 211. He said someone will be able to supply resources and information on how to get help in the area.