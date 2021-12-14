Peoria City Council addresses multiple ordinances Tuesday night

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council is making change one motion at a time.

The Murray Baker Bridge will now be receiving extra lighting and emergency repairs costing about $28,000. City Manager Patrick Urich said, “If, let’s say, one of the lights does happen to go out, since we’re out of warranty, we’re going to have to replace that, so we do need this equipment.”

The motion passed unanimously and will be paid for by both East Peoria and Peoria taxpayers.

A first reading was also acknowledged in the meeting. It addressed adding cameras to Peoria Public School busses stop arms to catch violators.

This motion passed unanimously, but there are some worries about how all the stop arm violations will be followed up with.

“When you get a traffic ticket, it either gets paid, or you go to court, so I’m not sure why this would be handled any differently, or if people will take it less seriously if it’s just going to the city administrating hearing officer,” said Elizabeth Jensen, Peoria city councilwoman.

In other agenda items, the warehouse district will not be seeing any more bars open past 4 a.m.

“A 4 a.m. license would hurt some of those high-rises being converted into residential living,” said Councilman Zachary Oyler. “So they would like to see us move forward with this, so I will make a motion to approve.”

Council members Andre Allen and Denise Jackson both voted “no” on the matter.

Also addressed and passed tonight are four buildings that will be converted into homeless shelters. Two will be on Marks Court, one on Greenleaf Street, and another on Fowler Street to help those who need them.