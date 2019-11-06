Peoria City Council approves 2020 budget, residents to pay higher fees

PEORIA, Ill.– The city of Peoria finalized the biennial budget.

The city will work with about $217,000,000 in 2020 and originally planned for $219,000,000 in 2021. However, after voting to remove a capital project from the 2021 budget, expenses will be lowered to about $216,000,000.

This project entailed moving Firehouse 19 from its current location on the Charter Oak End to Frostwood Parkway, which would have cost the city $2.5 million. As of now, they won’t move forward with the project.

“If there’s any discussion about moving it in the future, that will be for the council to take up as we discuss the Fitch study next year, as we discuss resource allocations, we look at that all next year,” Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich said.

Peoria City Council also approved two plans on Tuesday night. One will reduce the number of vacant homes in the area while another will bring more money to the city.

Essentially, mortgage lenders would be charged a fee for all of its vacant properties. The ordinance establishes a fee of $300, payable semi-annually for properties in foreclosure or foreclosed. This fee will go up to $750 for vacant properties that are not registered.

In addition, neighbors are currently paying $18 monthly for trash collection, but next year residential customers will be charged $21. This increased fee will cover weekly garbage pick-up, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and the cost of landfilling.

The garbage fee only applies to residents that live in a four-plex or less and stacked condominiums.

Additionally, business owners interested in selling tobacco will not only have to pay $60 to apply but $500 a year to keep their license. While all council members voted to approve the budget, some are skeptical saying the council did not plan for the future.

I have very cautionary lights on and I will be with councilman Oyler joining in right away to be able to make sure that next years budget reflects the needs that our city has. Sid Ruckriegel, Peoria City Council

Urich said now that the budget is set, it will be filed with the county clerk.