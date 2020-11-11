Peoria City Council approved its 2021 budget

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council approved its 2021 budget Tuesday.

The approval comes after months of making difficult decisions, including cutting public safety positions.

Peoria Council also passed its 2020 Affirmative Action plan.

The council meeting is still in session.

This story will be updated.

