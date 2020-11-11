Peoria City Council approved its 2021 budget

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – Leaders with the Ecology Action Center in Normal say community members in McLean County don't need to worry about backyard composting, a new solution is here.

A community compost kiosk will be coming to the Twin Cities as early as Thanksgiving. EAC Executive Director Michael Brown says unlike backyard composting, this new service will allow people to properly dispose of organic materials like meat, dairy, and prepared foods.