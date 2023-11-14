PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– In a unanimous vote, Peoria City Council approved its biennial budget.

The approved budget for 2024 will total roughly $324,387,161 for the River City. In 2025, it will be $287,006,236.

Councilmembers noted the high price tag and long discussions to get to 10 “yes” votes.

Councilmember Oyler said during the meeting, “I think I’ve been a nay the last several years. I do have heartburn with the size of the budget, and we’re going to have to be very cautious over the next few years as some of the things roll off like the COVID Assistance Relief Funds.”

Councilmembers also took the time to thank city staff for presenting budget proposals in a timely and readable format.

Other notable items approved were for new intersection work on Pioneer Parkway and University that includes new sidewalks, new pavement, new traffic signals, and a bike path. Construction begins in the Spring of 2024.

In addition, a new Peoria Police initiative called the “Know More No More” campaign was approved.

The campaign is part of the Peoria police website’s transparency goals and is used to view information on crime, crime statistics, and resources.