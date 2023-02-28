PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Fire Department will soon be working with insurance companies to help offset the cost of fire damages.

On Tuesday, the Peoria City Council voted unanimously to create a program that will help victims of fires by searching for funds and provisions in certain policies to cover potential costs.

In 2019, the fire department explored the possibility of fire recovery, but they didn’t have the ability to fund it. However, last year, they got the safer grant. So they revisited the concept.

The goal is for no taxpayers to receive a bill.