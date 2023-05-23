PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The City Council of Peoria approved multiple liquor licenses for local restaurants and a state grant for an auto crime task force.

All licenses were approved unanimously in the omnibus vote. Some of the restaurants approved for liquor licenses include Richard’s Under Main, River City Grill, Bloody Mary Brunch, and Indian Tadka.

An Autocrime Task Force grant was also unanimously approved to be incorporated into the budget totaling $2,150,700.

The task force is meant to combat the rise of vehicle thefts.

Other items, such as approving two new deputies and vehicles, were deferred to the next council meeting.