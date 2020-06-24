Peoria City Council approves pilot program for police

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council members approved an initiative Tuesday evening that would give potential police officers a chance to know the community before they enter the academy.

The voluntary program is called “Community First,” and it aims to familiarize new police recruits with the area and the people that live in it. Recruits will become temporary enforcement officers under the city’s Community Development office and train on issues centered around neighborhood and community development. The program hopes for prospective officers to build relationships they will be able to carry over into the job.

Community Development spokesperson Joseph Dulin said previously that he has high hopes for the program.

“We felt this program would really bridge that gap in a time it really needed to improve trust and relationships with our public safety department,” Dulin said. “It’s not a mandatory requirement that they do this, but we have 5 of the 8 going to the police academy in September very interested and excited and see the benefit of knowing our community before they go to the academy.”

The program will be funded by $45,000 from current community-based grants. City Manager Patrick Urich said

“This program is an opportunity to show our future law enforcement officers a different side of the same coin,” Urich said.

“Hopefully for these candidates, they’ll have a better understanding of some of the underlying challenges that some of our neighborhoods have, and why good housing and why good neighbors are important in a neighborhood. Hopefully this makes them a better officer when they come on board.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected