Peoria City Council approves proposal to cut two Fire Department engine companies and borrow $10 million

PEORIA Ill.- After more than four months of discussion coupled with disagreement, the Peoria city council voted Tuesday night 6-5 on the proposal to cut two Peoria Fire Department engine companies and borrow $10 million, this will cut 22 firefighter positions.

Councilman Denis Cyr put the motion on the floor to close two fire engines and borrow $10 million to make up for other expenses. While members discussed the motion, Peoria Fire Chief Tony Ardis said if two engines have to be eliminated from the department, he’d chose Engine 20 and Engine 4.

The special meeting is still going on.

This story will be updated.

