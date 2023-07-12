PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria City Council had a productive session and approved multiple itinerary items at Tuesday’s meeting.

The council approved $1,416,581.31 to go towards the Violence Prevention Program. They hope the programming will decrease violence in Peoria. This is the second round of funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

While this was a single agenda item to approve funding for six programs, Councilmember Zachary Oyler motioned for each program to be voted on separately. It was seconded by Councilmember Denis Cyr and ultimately approved with Mayor Dr. Rita Ali and Councilmembers Andre Allen and John Kelly voting no.

The funds were approved for all six programs presented to the council. The six approved programs are:

Teen REACH by the Greater Peoria YMCA, receiving $200,000

Getting to the Roots by Peoria Public Schools, receiving $299,966

Project START (Stop Truancy and Recommend Treatment) by the Peoria Regional Office of Education, receiving $175,000

Cure Violence by the Peoria City/County Health Department, receiving $400,000

Revive: Youth Mental Health Support by Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois, receiving $54,115.31

Pathway to Your Future by Peoria Friendship House, the only workforce program receiving $287,500

Prior to voting, Oyler voiced he wondered if awarding certain programs was the best use of funds.

“We have people getting shot, people getting killed, cars being stolen, burglaries happening in the City of Peoria every single day. And this money is to deal with the most critical needs to stop the bleeding,” Oyler said. “I do not feel looking at this list that we are dealing with the most critical needs to stop the bleeding when we’re funding second-grade reading. It doesn’t mean that we can’t get there but we are not there now.”

Allen countered Oyler saying that getting to the root of issues will help prevent crime.

“I completely disagree. When I talk to my constituents they want us to address the root causes which is causing the carjackings, which is causing the drive-bys,” said Allen. “The way you address that is holistically, by making sure the second grader is reading, making sure the high schooler learns job readiness skills, so they can translate into a well-paying career so that way they can be a law-abiding citizen in our city.”

Oyler, Chuck Grayeb and Kiran Velpula voted against approving funds for Cure Violence. Oyler and Grayeb voted to deny funds for Getting to the Roots. Velpula was the sole no-vote for approving funds for Pathway to Future.

Ali said she is open to a policy session to review the criteria for applications moving forward.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Council adopted a 90-day moratorium on tobacco license applications. They amended that applications in process will not be impacted. The council noted the recent rise of tobacco and vape shops opening in Peoria.

Kelly was the only one to vote no. He said a moratorium is going overboard to combat the alleged illegal trafficking and selling of unauthorized products.

“Well if we have a problem with it, that’s really a problem. And I’m not denying that that may be so. Increase the penalties. Make the penalties really nasty,” said Kelly. “As far as someone opening a business in Peoria that other people don’t like. I have a problem with that idea, that concept.”

The 90 days is the maximum time to complete the process of getting a new ordinance approved.

Council also unanimously voted to enter a pre-development agreement with Paramount Solutions for a parking garage with first-floor commercial space. The agreement budget is $110,000. The company will do a feasibility analysis. City Manager Patrick Urich said the need for parking is increasing.

“We’ve seen a significant number of new apartments that are being built, 100 years ago these buildings were used for warehouses. They were storing goods in there, you weren’t having people that were living there and that were driving cars that we have today,” said Urich. “So that’s the reason we are seeing the demand for parking, is that more and more people are taking up apartments and they need space for their vehicles.”

Councilmembers Denise Jackson and Timothy Riggenbach were not present at the meeting. The next council meeting is scheduled for July 25.