Peoria City Council approving tax break for new properties built on southside, north valley areas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council is offering tax breaks hoping to encourage people to build new properties in certain areas of the city.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted 8-3 approving tax abatement for certain areas on the city’s Southside and parts of the North Valley areas. Councilwomen Denise Moore, Beth Jensen, and Rita Ali were the three opposing votes.

This is a proposal that at-large councilman John Kelly said he’s been trying to get passed since May of 2020. He said this program applies to the areas in the Valleys from Wayne Street to the McClugage Bridge and on the Southside from Western Avenue west to the city limits.

“Anyone who comes into one of those neighborhoods, builds a new home, owns the home, lives in the home, they’re not going to have to pay real estate taxes on that home for ten years,” Kelly said. “It’s going to diminish in the latter years.”

Kelly said people would still pay taxes on the properties’ land just not the construction. The ordinance would abate taxes for the first six years and decrease by 20% until the 10th year. He said if this project works, the land values in these neighborhoods would rise.

“All the taxing bodies, if this is successful, will gain new revenues from these areas for the first time in quite a long time even while tax abatement is going on,” Kelly said.

However, the proposal received pushed back during the meeting.

Councilwoman Denise Moore brought up concerns on how the project could negatively affect Peoria Public Schools because of a possible loss in tax revenue. Moore said there are too many unknowns with this project to pass it.

Councilwoman Beth Jensen said mentioned more input should be given from residents in those areas and it would be better to focus on revitalizing existing properties rather than build new ones.

Kelly said this is a program that’s worked everywhere it’s been implemented and costs no money.

“It may be unsuccessful, it may be moderately successful, it may be wonderfully successful,” Kelly said. “But at no cost to the city, but generally these things are very successful in cities especially in older neighborhoods.”

The council also voted to defer action on the potential car wash coming to the GlenHaven Shopping Center on the corner of University Street and Glen Avenue.

Councilmember Tim Riggenbach said the developers, Club Car Wash, have still been having discussions with the city’s community development staff. The matter is deferred until April 13.