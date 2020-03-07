Peoria city council considers creating a fee for senior living homes using lift-assist services

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Lift-Assist is a service provided by the Peoria Fire Department. When someone falls, senior living homes or private residences call 911. Firefighters lift a person up either bringing them to their feet or a specific location.

This person would not require emergency medical treatment or transportation. Mayor Jim Ardis said they are not charging this fee for profit, but to cover expenses.

We have considerable costs to send the equiptment and the man power to those places to perform the service and not just that, but there’s a potential liability if our firefifighters would injure themselves.

Mayor Jim Ardis, Peoria

If approved, this fee would affect Assisted Living Facilities, Life Care Facilities, and Nursing Care Facilities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

lift assist charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "lift assist charge"

children's author

Thumbnail for the video titled "children's author"

Gimme Shelter 2020 Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gimme Shelter 2020 Preview"

Prepping for Daylight Saving Time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepping for Daylight Saving Time"

Morton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton"

Mitch Janssen: Loyal and living to the fullest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mitch Janssen: Loyal and living to the fullest"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News