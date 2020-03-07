Peoria city council considers creating a fee for senior living homes using lift-assist services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Lift-Assist is a service provided by the Peoria Fire Department. When someone falls, senior living homes or private residences call 911. Firefighters lift a person up either bringing them to their feet or a specific location.

This person would not require emergency medical treatment or transportation. Mayor Jim Ardis said they are not charging this fee for profit, but to cover expenses.

We have considerable costs to send the equiptment and the man power to those places to perform the service and not just that, but there’s a potential liability if our firefifighters would injure themselves. Mayor Jim Ardis, Peoria

If approved, this fee would affect Assisted Living Facilities, Life Care Facilities, and Nursing Care Facilities.