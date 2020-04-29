Peoria city council continuing discussions, making up for budget shortfall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council continues working to make up for a budget shortfall. Tuesday, Peoria’s City Manager, Patrick Urich asked the council for further guidance and proposed that they discuss a timeline for action. However, Urich said he did not receive much more direction than at the last meeting. He presented fleshed-out scenarios with specific numbers for projected layoffs and accrual of debt.

Model 1: No operational reductions with $30 million from borrowing in 2020 and 2021.

Model 2: $5 million in operational reductions with $30 million in debt from borrowing in 2020. Property Tax increase in 2021. Recovery begins in 2022.

Model 3: $10 million in operational reductions. 99 city positions restructured within city hall, Peoria Public Works, the fire department and community development. Recovery starts in 2022.

Model 4: $15 million in operational reductions including city hall, community development, Peoria Public Works, the fire department, and the police department. Five engine companies would be eliminated which equates to 49 lay-offs and 46 positions in the police department would be cut.

Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said these models were created anticipating the city will not receive any help from the state or federal government. He said while they cannot count on budget projections including emergency support they hope to receive funding soon.

Councilmember Chuck Grayeb said he does not want to make premature decisions. “The only thing that I would say is if you proceed before making these draconian cuts, you will be making great harm to the city,” he said. He disagrees with making cuts to operating services. Grayeb suggests we wait until we receive government funding before deciding to make cuts.

However, council member Rita Ali said we need to make decisions soon. “Without action, we’re broke at the end of the year so we clearly have to take some action to resolve this situation and I do think we do have to be proactive instead of reactive…when we get some type of stimulus check it’s not going to be enough,” she said.

Peoria City Council’s Beth Jensen said lowering pay wages should be considered before deciding to lay-off city employees. Not filling current vacancies or positions that will be open after upcoming retirements was mentioned by Peoria’s Police Chief, Loren Marion.

Councilmember Timothy Riggenbach made a motion to remove scenario one and scenario four from the running. He said option one is unrealistic and option four would decimate the city of Peoria. The motion failed.

Council suggested meeting for the next couple of weeks to further hash out disagreements and to get a better understanding of how they will move forward. No final decisions were made on Tuesday.