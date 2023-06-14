PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Now that school is out, Peoria City Council is trying to get ahead of a summertime juvenile crime surge with ideas ranging from shortening bar hours to penalties for parents.

Since August 2021, the Peoria County Detention Center reported 199 juveniles detained for motor vehicle crimes, of which 21 percent are repeat offenders.

“We keep seeing the same ones being arrested, over and over again. That is a tragedy and we’re going to stop it… We’re moving in the direction of tightening things up. It’s time for a crackdown in our city,” said District 2 Councilman Chuck Grayeb.

And with so many repeat juvenile offenders, Grayeb is putting their parents on notice.

“Know where your children are and assume your responsibilities as a parent or a guardian. If you don’t do that, we’re going to start looking at you and whether you are a fit parent…If more parents knew where their kids were, we wouldn’t be picking them up at 2, 3, 4 in the morning with guns, stealing cars, fighting, etc.,” he said.

The city is considering punishing those parents through the Illinois Parental Responsibility Law, which holds parents and guardians liable for damages of malicious acts committed by their kids. Their lawyer was given two weeks to develop a report with options for city council to pursue.

“It will punish parents who don’t give a damn about their kids…They need to know where their children are. It shouldn’t be society’s issue to take care of their children who are causing outsize negative impacts to our neighborhoods.,” said Grayeb.

At Tuesday’s meeting, District 1 Councilwoman Denise Jackson expressed concerns about rampant crime near crowded bars open until 4 a.m.

“We’re at a situation where we need all hands on deck… Maybe we could consider the possibility of at least temporarily seeing they could shut down a little bit earlier… Until we can get this situation under control,” she said.

But Jon Hopkins, the managing owner of Neon Bison, one of 10 bars in the city with a 4 a.m. liquor license, said the spike in crime is unrelated to his customers.

“Attacking small business is not the key… The people that are outside and the crime that’s happening aren’t patrons going in and out of businesses. Our patrons don’t want it to happen either, whether at 10 p.m. or 4 a.m.,” he said.

Grayeb said early bar shutdowns are a non-starter for combatting crime.

“Under no circumstances, is this council contemplating curtailing the hours of our liquor license holders, unless we can get a buy-in from them, and try out other methods of dealing with these mob problems… We’re going to implement strategies to bring those who will not follow the most elemental rules of our society, we will bring them to heel,” he said.

Peoria City Council on Tuesday also gave police more tools by approving two intergovernmental agreements with Peoria County and the Illinois Secretary of State for the Greater Peoria Auto Task Force (GPACT).

Hopkins is also pushing for a “special service area” for bars in downtown Peoria to be equipped with increased police presence to deal with crime and mental health issues.

“I think we need to really focus on giving the police the ability to really fix the issue, and that will really help,” he said.