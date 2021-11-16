Peoria City Council delays budget decisions after debates over police department pension

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public safety pensions dominated the discussion at Tuesday’s Peoria City Council meeting, Nov. 16.

The council members were torn between how to fund the Peoria Police Department Pension after voting to end the Public Safety Pension fee last week, leaving a two million dollar gap to fill.

Combining options from last week’s meeting, the council considered options such as reducing the police department’s budget, lowering contribution to the pension by a little more than 2 million dollars, and setting aside just over a million dollars in revenue.

The overwhelming majority of council members could not agree on any of the options, debating for more than two hours. The council did not vote on the budget and will continue the discussion next Tuesday.