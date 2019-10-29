Peoria City Council discusses budget, higher fees likely

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria city council members Tuesday night discussed a few potential few increases.

Council members unanimously decided to approve a proposal to increase the garbage fee for residential customers. Starting next year, Peorians might have to pay $21 a month for weekly garbage pick-up. Currently, neighbors are paying $18 monthly for trash collection.

If the proposal receives a final approval vote during the November 5 meeting, residents will see a $1 increase every year until 2024. The increased fee will cover weekly garbage pick-up, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and the cost of landfilling.

Additionally during the council, the first reading to increase the tobacco licenses was approved. If the increase is approved in next week’s meeting, smoke shops, gas stations, and other businesses will pay over $400 more to maintain their licenses.

Currently, the tobacco license fee is $60 a year. Applicants will also be required to pay a $100 dollar non-refundable application fee. This increase will bring it to $500 annually.

In addition, the council approved higher parking rates for multiple city-owned lots. The lots include Jefferson Street Deck, MEL Lot, Niagra Parking Deck, Twin Towers Garage, Technology Plaza Parking Deck, Spalding Lot, and Niagara Alley.

Monthly parking rates for these lots will be taxed 9 percent. City manager, Patrick Urich said this money will be collected for the state. However, a portion of the money will go to the city.

Also, city leaders are getting closer to finalizing the 2020 budget. They discussed road improvements for each district and methods of increasing funding for demolition projects. Since 2012, the city has spent over six million dollars on building demolitions.

The city council expects to approve the budget by next Tuesday.