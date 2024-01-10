PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It was the first meeting of the year for the Peoria City Council and while the weather outside was frightful, those around the Horseshoe didn’t let that stop them from lengthy policy debates.

It began with a discussion on the City/County Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity and ended about three hours later with the head of the city’s “Snow Fighters” analyzing their response to the first major storm of the year.

The council also signed off on purchase orders for a project to redo the intersection of University and Pioneer Parkway, long a thorn in the side of area motorists.

Shortly after the meeting started at 6 p.m., it was clear that one of the agenda items, the one regarding the Racial Equity Commission, would generate discussion.

At-Large Councilman John Kelly had problems with the wording of certain things, specifically “racism in the city government.” He also stated he didn’t get what “racial equity” was.

Mayor Rita Ali said studies show that there are barriers and institutionalized racism built into policies and removing those is the goal of the commission which was formed three years ago to study and come up with solutions for racial disparities within the community.

The council was to take up amendments to the commission‘s charter that would revamp parts of the commission, clean up language in other parts of the charter and make some parts more transparent by including them in the Open Meetings Act. The measures passed.

Councilmembers also signed off on spending nearly $150,000 to buy right-of-ways in and around the Pioneer Parkway intersection. Construction is to begin this coming spring and will follow City Hall’s “Complete Streets” infrastructure policy which includes sidewalks, a multi-use path and a new road surface.

Costs are estimated at $7.35 million and are supported by approximately $2.4 million in federal funding. Time was a priority, city staff told council members, as all the purchases had to be done by Jan. 25 or there was a risk that some of the federal funding could be affected.

Also approved were ordinances that would establish a tax-increment financing district on Galena Road near the offices of Natural Fiber Welding and also one in South Peoria where Black Band Distillery is planning to expand.

TIFs are an economic development tool typically used in areas defined as blighted or underdeveloped to attract businesses to expand or relocate there. They allow developers and business owners to recoup some of their expenses by using the “increment,” the increase in property tax, for such purposes.

Second District Councilman Chuck Grayeb welcomed the TIF district, saying it would be a good area for development.

“The things that we’ve been approving, for example, over on Allen Road in councilman Cyr’s district with Maui Jim, now this. I think these are huge pluses for our community and they will ultimately make our community more prosperous and create more jobs,” he said.

Short-term rentals, known commonly as Airbnb, HomeAway or VRBO, have been a subject of discussion for more than three years as council members have wanted to find ways to draw a balance between limiting the businesses and allow property owners to have them.

City Attorney Patrick Hayes spent a good chunk of the latter part of the meeting going over just that with the council.

Tim Riggenbach, who represents the city’s 3rd District, took a hardline approach, which he said was “a complete 180” for him, but after hearing from constituents about problems about disruptive social events, he believes regulations should be harsher.

After Riggenbach was finished, Grayeb, a frequent opponent as he believes such STRs hurt older neighborhoods, joked his name plate must have been switched with Riggenbach’s, prompting laughter in the council chambers.

In other business, the council approved:

a measure to accept $500,000 in grants from the state Department of Human Services, which targets youth violence. It will be split into different amounts so multiple groups can apply.

An outdoor pilot program was also approved, which involves fencing and temporary sidewalks for Neon Bison, Ulrich’s Rebellion Room, Kickback on Fulton, and Ardor Breads and Provisions.

The meeting wrapped up with Public Works Director Rick Powers discussing the city’s storm response. Council members heard his updates regarding how the plow trucks managed to combat the four to five inches of snow that fell over a 24-hour period.

Also, Powers noted another storm was coming in later this week.