PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tonight in a special meeting, the city of Peoria held presentations about cannabis that could change who can partake and where.

Currently, in the city adults over 21 can possess recreational marijuana but they must be in a private residence or at a cannabis business. There are currently two recreational dispensaries in Peoria.

Council members voiced concerns about the potential number and location of dispensaries, as well as potential open consumption policies. Councilman Andre Allen encourages his peers to be open-minded.

“We really need to consider treating this like how we do all other industries because although there is a stigma when it comes to marijuana things have evolved,” said Allen.

In the regular city meeting, there was a presentation on the SAFE-T Act to offer clarity for council members about the act. Some council members had questions about how the SAFE-T Act will affect the operation of the Peoria Police Department. Chief Eric Echevarria said he believes major changes will impact state’s attorneys as opposed to local law enforcement.

“Quite frankly, this doesn’t change how we’re procedurally going to do our job. We are going to continue to follow the law. We’re going to continue to make the arrests we need to make,” said Echevarria.

Mayor Rita Ali says the state’s attorney will be at a December city council meeting to clarify more on the SAFE-T ACT.