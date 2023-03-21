PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria city councilmembers are one step closer to solidifying regulations for cannabis dispensaries within city limits.

Tuesday night, councilmembers narrowed down their preferences for cannabis dispensaries operating within city limits. This gives further direction to city staff members as they draft a proposed ordinance to be voted on.

Here are some of the measures councilmembers discussed before a formal ordinance is drafted:

Special use permits for cannabis dispensaries valid for six months instead of two years (passed unanimously)

Cannabis dispensaries not permitted in residential districts, Prospect District, Sheridan Triangle, Main Street and the Warehouse District (would go to Planning and Zoning Commission for a recommendation before returning to council for a vote) (passed unanimously)

Prohibit on-site consumption, until it is specifically authorized (passed unanimously)

No more than six adult use cannabis dispensary conditional uses may be established within the corporate limits (passed with Andre Allen and Mayor Rita Ali voting ‘no’)

1500 feet between cannabis dispensaries, including Social Equity Applicants; Councilman Andre Allen preferred that Social Equity Applicants be excluded from the distance limitations to eliminate barriers (passed with Andre Allen voting ‘no’)