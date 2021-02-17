Peoria City Council District 2 candidate Peter Kobak focusing on creating sustainable growth, addressing systemic racism

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – This week we are getting to know the candidates running for Peoria City Council District 2.

Peter Kobak is one of the candidates running for the seat.

Kobak is a community organizer and currently works with the Peoria Parks District, expanding programs for youth outside of school.

He believes the 2nd District is the most representative of Peoria.

“Our racial demographics mirror the city, our income demographics mirror the city, and poverty as well,” he said.

He said his priorities include addressing systemic racism, helping small businesses, and creating sustainable growth.

“When I looked at the challenges in the 2nd District and in the city, I saw the same challenges and I thought the ideas that I’ve been advocating for in my neighborhood, could work across the entire city,” Kobak said.

When discussing solutions to challenges he sees, Kobak said he wants to use his experience in innovation.

“I’m championing policies like Community Benefit Agreements, that would require any developer that gets support from the city to actually meet with residents and ensure their voices are heard when they build their business and build their development in Peoria,” Kobak said.

Kobak also said Peoria “can do a lot better” at preventing crime by addressing it’s root causes like poverty, mental health, homelessness, and addiction.