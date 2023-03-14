PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria city council has agreed to let the Peoria Civic Center borrow millions of dollars for upgrades. Tuesday night, the council decided to loan the Civic Center no more than $20.5 million.

The venue needs a total of $47 million in order to advance capital improvement plans, including upgrading the ice plant, roof, and a new scoreboard, among other changes. Some of that cost has already been secured with the help of a $25 million dollar grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The additional funding comes as community members are fighting to keep the Peoria Rivermen playing hockey at the Peoria Civic Center. The team’s contract with the facility ends on May 31. Ice plant repairs for the Civic Center will not be discussed until an agreement is reached between the hockey team and the facility.

Also, councilmembers voted 7 to 4 to deny an ordinance for a special use in a single-family residential area for a solar utility facility. The proposed location for the six-acre solar farm was at 3901 Reservoir Boulevard.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.