PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At the Peoria City Council meeting Tuesday night, they had a first reading to impose a fee for Peoria business owners who have video gaming in their buildings.

Currently, both the terminal operators and licensed establishments split a $500 fee. The terminal operators then pay an additional $1000 per video gaming terminal.

The city manager’s new proposal is to keep the $500 annual registration fee per video gaming machine split between the establishment and the terminal operator, as well as a $500 annual flat-rate fee for both the terminal operator and local establishment.

If the proposal is passed, city revenue will go from $474,000 to $218,000, which is a $256,000 total loss.

Two council members expressed their frustrations with this ordinance at the meeting.

“I don’t quite understand where this is coming from and the only guy who gets hurt on this, or the only business to get hurt, are our small businesses. The ones that have weathered the storm of the pandemic” said Council Member Sid Ruckriegel.

“This $500 fee that’s proposed that local establishments are now going to have to pay is a huge hit for them. Is there a way to come back with some other proposals that might be less costly to them, and then show us what that would be with regard to revenue loss?” Council Member Beth Jensen asked.

A second reading of the ordinance will happen at the next city council meeting in two weeks.

Also discussed, but deferred to the next city council meeting, the Expo Gardens asked for a permanent liquor license to serve alcohol during events.