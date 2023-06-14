PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s that time again, when the idea of possibly buying the waterworks system from Illinois American Water Co., comes before the Peoria City Council.

Since 1889, the city, by law, can consider every five years whether to purchase the water system or not. Clearly, it hasn’t happened yet but that doesn’t mean the council has strongly considered it.

And on Tuesday, the council voted to spend just shy of $100,000 to hire a consultant, Woodard & Curran, a national firm with offices in 13 states, to investigate whether it’s feasible or not.

The vote, 7-4, with Council members Andre Allen, Denise Jackson, Bernice Gordon-Young and Mayor Rita Ali voting no, doesn’t mean City Hall is stepping into the water business. Rather, it means, says supporters of the move, it allows those around the Horseshoe to get as much information as possible.

“A majority of my colleagues convinced me that perhaps it is a wise use of taxpayer money to have this company do some preliminary work for us,” said Councilman Chuck Grayeb. “And out of respect for the fact that we had a majority on this, I felt that I should acquiesce.

“It never hurts to have information. It doesn’t mean we’ll follow through on it. We want to do some data gathering,” said Grayeb, who presents the city’s 2nd district.

The issue has been highly controversial, and in recent years, the closest the city got was in 2005 when a 6-5 vote stopped the process. Back then, the cost was estimated at about $220 million.

Proponents say it’s a good idea as it keeps profits within the city and City Hall can try to keep tabs on the rates. Opponents counter that it’s too expensive for the city which doesn’t have the expertise of running a utility.

According to an agenda item given to council members last night, the city has until Nov. 3 to notify of their intent to proceed with the buyout. Again, the last time that happened was in 1998. The evaluation process last until 2005 when the council vote stopped the buyout.

The consultants will look at Illinois American and determine staffing, costs and other expenses associated with owning a water distribution system.

If the city were to eventually buy the system, it doesn’t mean they would necessarily run it or hire staff, both Grayeb and Ali said. They could opt to hire a company to run it, the two said.

Ali said she voted no on hiring a consultant because she wasn’t in favor of a buyout.

“It involves a huge cost to the city in making a purchase, and that’s the main reason that I voted no because I just don’t want to go down this path when I don’t support the purchase options,” she said.

Newly elected At-Large Councilman Mike Vespa said he was in favor of hiring a consultant as he wanted to get as much information as he could.

“As I mentioned last night, we don’t know what we don’t know,” he said on Wednesday. “And I don’t like profits being extracted from Peorians and going into the pockets of a private company and its shareholders every time someone turns on the faucet.

He admitted it wasn’t the best climate for borrowing money and that many of the city’s pipes are lead-lined and need to be replaced, which is highly expensive. But he said, city residents would pay for it either way.

“If we leave it to a private company, they’ll just jack up our rates and it’ll just be reflected in the bill and not as additional taxes,” he said.

Grayeb, who as the dean of the council, has been through three or four buyout cycles in his tenure, adding “I know there are logical arguments that can be made on both sides of this argument.”

He said he believed it would be a hard sell, however, given the high price and the other issues within the city.