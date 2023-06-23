PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Andre Allen said he’s in a unique place as the incoming board chairman of the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I can be that bridge builder between so many different entities,” said Allen who represents the city’s 4th district on the city council and who also works for Peoria County as their diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator. “Because I work for the county, because I’m on the city council and now, I’m in the chamber world, I understand the rules of engagement.”

The Richwoods High School graduate used a football metaphor to sum up his plan — his relationships with the “movers and the shakers in the community to move the ball downfield.”

Allen announced his position at the annual State of the City address, which was sponsored by Hanson Professional Services and hosted by the chamber. This year, the event was held at Luthy Botanical Gardens in Glen Oak Park.

Mayor Rita Ali spoke at the event and gave a detailed recap of the past year. Revenues, she said, were up in 2022 from 2021 by 12%. That fiscal strength, she said, allowed for increased contributions to public safety pensions and a buffer for potential economic challenges.

She touted road, bridge and sidewalk improvements done throughout the city as key ways to improve the quality of life for Peoria residents. And Ali mentioned the hope that passenger rail could, someday, return to Peoria.

She also touched on a project through the Phoenix Community Services that will use the old Methodist College to create more housing units for people who are without a permanent home.

Among Allen’s priorities, is to continue supporting and advocating for chamber members and the business community. He said the chamber is going to host a young professionals summit, which is the first of its kind in the area.

The Rise Summit, which will be on Aug. 21 through 23, is aimed at young professionals and finding ways to both attract and keep them in the area.

“We have little it of everything going on right now in Peoria,” Allen said. “We are definitely competing for a championship. I do not consider us a lottery pick team.

“We are in the playoffs and we are coming for that championship.”