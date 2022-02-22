PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council changed inner-city lines and denied liquor licenses at the Peoria City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Every ten or so years, the council must create new voting districts to more evenly distribute each district’s population.

Mayor Rita Ali said, “Between 2010 and 2020, there was a significant shift in population. That population shifted really North of the city.”

While the council has gathered a few times to go over the possible new maps, some were not convinced the established map was the right decision.

“A majority of this council didn’t agree to have at least one more policy session after we received that input during the public hearing. I think that’s terrible form, it’s not good government,” said Councilmember Beth Jensen.

Others thought it was the perfect map.

Councilmember Timothy Riggenbach said, “This map is probably the cleanest, most easily defined map that I’ve seen as a councilman.”

The new redistricting map is now set in stone after a 9-2 decision, with councilmembers Denise Jackson and Beth Jensen voting no. The map will most likely go into effect May 1, and will be set for ten years.

Also discussed at the city council, two liquor licenses were denied for N & Out Market and TNT Tires and Auto Inc., but the lone council supporter Andre Allen expressed the licenses could expand business in the South end.

“I think that the Simmons couple could possibly in 5 years open up a full-fledged grocery store if this seed is planted,” said Councilmember Andre Allen.