Peoria city council plans to make non-public safety cuts first

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For almost three months Peoria City Council has tip-toed around the subject of lay-offs. Tuesday, city council voted 6-5 to cut 45 city positions. 27 of those positions are vacant and 18 are filled. None of them are within public safety departments. Council expects to make these cuts by August. This does not mean public safety positions will not be cut. By October 1, 2020, public safety departments must provide $10 million in recommended operational cuts.

Each meeting, council members discussed methods of closing the budget deficit. The harsh financial impacts from COVID-19 have left the council with limited options.

Councilman Sid Ruckriegel suggested against arbitrarily cutting positions without knowing how those cuts will impact the city, adding all positions are vital parts of operations in Peoria.

Also, city council is condemning the use of force resulting in George Floyd’s Death. A former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Councilwoman Beth Jensen made a statement Tuesday. She said it is important for council to take a stand regarding the officer’s actions.

“We condemn those actions of the Minneapolis police officers that they do not represent the thousands of men and women that serve and protect our respective communities and we send our condolences to Mr. Floyd’s family,” Jensen said.

Councilwoman Rita Ali also mentioned the Young Revolution. This group organizes assemblies in Peoria asking for racial equality, social justice, and an end to police brutality.

Lastly, more money will soon be available to help small businesses in Peoria hit hard by the pandemic. The City council is using federal grants to support businesses with 50 workers or less. Some businesses can collect up to $15,000 dollars. These businesses must be locally owned and show a loss of revenue due to COVID-19 amongst other requirements. The council also put its support behind the Heart of Illinois Regional Re-Opening Plan. Both Councilwoman Denise Moore and Rita Ali opposed the vote.