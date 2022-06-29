PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council did not pass the Cure Violence Assessment once again, after not passing it once before, and deferring it to the June 28 meeting.

Now, the council wants to take another route toward curbing violence in the city.

There were two presentations at the meeting. One for the Safety Network Initiative, or S-NET, and the second for Amani.

S-NET brings in community partners, like the President of the Tri-County Urban League, the NAACP President, and the Art Inc. Founder, to bring gun violence down in the city.

S-NET focuses on higher crime areas through statistics and data. The network also:

Takes inventory of existing gun violence reduction resources and identifies gaps

Creates awareness of gun violence prevention resources available in the community

Develops collaborative partnerships for gun violence prevention and reduction

Assists in the community-wide distribution of related information and materials

Uses technology to alert, connect, and inform members

Explores evidence-based, culturally relevant best practice strategies for gun violence prevention

Compliments police gun violence prevention solutions

Serves as a system that supports police and community service providers

Helps build local capacity to secure external gun violence prevention funding and resources

Mayor of Peoria Rita Ali said, “I just think that we need to be open-minded and be consistent too, that we’re not talking about a city commission, we’re talking about a community work group.”

S-NET has been up and running for some time now through meetings with partners and the Peoria Police, and as of July, anybody is welcome to attend S-NET meetings.

The program “Amani” means a state of harmony characterized by a lack of violent conflict and freedom from fear of violence.

Project Amani uses CDC guidelines developed with decades of research to focus on preventing youth violence, only as part of the project.

The approaches to preventing youth violence include:

Early childhood home visitation

Parenting skill and family relationship programs

Preschool enrichment with family engagement

Universal school-based programs

Mentoring and after-school programs

Modify the physical and social environment

Reduce exposure to community-level risks

Street outreach and community norm change

Treatment to lessen the harms of violence exposures

Treatment to prevent problem behavior and further involvement in violence

Hospital-community partnerships

During the presentation, the uniqueness of Project Armani was discussed. Three points were discussed: