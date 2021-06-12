Peoria City Council put vote for Dr.Kiran Velpula to be the next at large council member on agenda

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council is taking steps to fill its vacant at large seat Saturday.

According to Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali, Council decided to put a vote to appoint Dr. Kiran Velpula to the vacant at large seat on the next city council agenda during a special meeting Saturday morning.

Velpula was one of three candidates being considered for the vacant position, along with James Kemper and Kim Armstrong.

Council will vote to appoint Velpula to the vacant seat at its next meeting on June 22.