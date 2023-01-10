PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria City Council held its joint City Council/Town Board Meeting on Tuesday night.

The council voted whether to adopt Ordinance 23-010 amending a special use in a Class C-2 District to allow an adult-use cannabis dispensary for the property located at 1210 W. Glen Ave.

The council voted to approve the amendment unanimously.

Another item on the agenda is Ordinance 22-436 to approve a contract with Dore & Associates for the demolition of Harrison School.

The council voted to approve the amendment unanimously.

Another agenda vote was on Ordinance 23-005 to pay out a workman’s compensation settlement of $140,000 for a Peoria firefighter who was injured on two separate occasions dating back to 2019.

The council voted to approve the amendment 9-1, with councilmember Elizabeth Jensen abstaining due to her spouse being part of a legal team regarding the settlement.