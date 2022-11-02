PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council held the first of two public input meetings about cannabis on Wednesday.

The meeting was low in attendance, with less than 10 people showing up.

Community members sat through a presentation on recreational and medical cannabis. The city is seeking input on issues like prohibiting or limiting recreational cannabis, on-site consumption and any additional zoning or distance limitations. Peoria has two recreational dispensaries.

Only one community member shared his thoughts about dispensaries coming to Peoria.

“We have all these issues and when one of the fastest growing industries comes to our door we want to say, ‘get lost.’ Are we out of our d**n minds? We should be embracing cannabis. We should be welcoming it. It should be no different than Bloomington-Normal welcomed Rivian,” said Donny Henry, Chairman of the Libertarian Party of Peoria County.

There will be a virtual public input meeting on Thursday via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit www.peoriagov.org.

The city also has a survey available until Nov. 10. To access the survey, visit: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CannabisPeoria.