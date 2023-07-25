PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Beautiful. Optimistic. Hopeful.

Those were some of the words that members of the Peoria City Council used to describe a plan that would remake Peoria’s Riverfront into a large park complete with festival grounds, interactive water fountains and a kayak launch.

Gone would be the large flood wall that separates the river from people. It would be replaced with steps leading down to the Illinois River so people could get closer to the area and appreciate what 4th District Councilman Andre Allen called the “crown jewel” of Central Illinois.

For more than an hour, members around the Horseshoe learned about the plan which could cost between $15 and $25 million. No action was taken as the plan now needs to goes to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission before coming back to the council on Aug. 8 for a vote on the so-called “30,000-foot” vision of the Riverfront.

Representatives of Terra Engineering explained the idea of the park was to connect residents to the river and to connect the river to the rest of Downtown. The park was divided into zones that each carried a theme. Down near the old Hooters’ building and closer to the Bob Michel Bridge was the active zone with a kayak launch, dog park and an outdoor workout area.

Near the River Station building was a “Great Lawn” that was the centerpiece of the park that would link the various portions. There was increased parking, planters and tables on railroad tracks to reflect the area’s heritage and the steps leading down the river.

Safety was paramount, the Terra representatives said, noting there were railings in place. Councilman Tim Riggenbach who presents the city’s 3rd District, pushed for clarification on flood protection, noting it was a riverfront which often floods.

Included in the plan was idea that could total more than $3 milllion in flood protection. The big ticket item was a moveable flood wall that would protect the River Station building. Other protections included making the amenities that were included such as water fountains, playgrounds and landscaping that could survive a flood with minimal damage.

The term used often was “resiliency.”

This story will be updated.