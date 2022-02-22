PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council is expected to adopt new redistricting maps at Tuesday night’s meeting. As the population moves north, the city’s maps are adjusting to reflect the change.

In the redistricting process, the city’s districts have to be evenly distributed based on 2020 Census numbers. Peoria City Council selected the final version of redistricting maps at the previous meeting on Feb. 15.

“We had to look at redrawing the maps to make sure that the population was even between everyone,” explained Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich.

Districts Two, Three, Four and Five will come together at Northmoor and University.

Urich said the First District needed to be adjusted to account for its population loss. That left the council with only two choices: extend the district into the East Bluff, or into the West Bluff.

The final map splits the West Bluff between Districts One and Two.

“District One, District Two and District Three tend to run more north-south, and then Districts Four and Five cover the northern and southwestern areas of the city,” said Urich.

Urich said there are some concerns from West Bluff residents because they wanted to stay contiguous within one district.

First District Councilwoman Denise Jackson said it’s hard to please everyone.

“We’ve tried to come together to put a map together that would be divided along major thoroughfares and less disruptive for residents,” she said.

Jackson said it’s all about negotiation and working together, adding she is looking forward to representing more people.

“At the end of the day, we are all Peorians. I think we all want better neighborhoods, stronger neighborhoods, healthier neighborhoods, more vibrant neighborhoods, and we can only do that when we are willing to come together and work with one another regardless of what end of town we in may happen to live on,” she said.

The First District is the city’s sole minority-majority district, and that will not change. Urich pointed out the change will increase the minority population in Districts Two and Three.

“As the city is getting more diverse, our districts are getting more diverse,” he remarked.

Once adopted, the maps will be good for the next 10 years.