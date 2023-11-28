PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Up for consideration by the Peoria City Council is a proposal to spend $800,000 to help get long-unused retail space ready for possible development near the Hotel Pere Marquette.

Those around the Horseshoe on Tuesday will consider a redevelopment agreement with the new owners of the Pere Marquette, the Courtyard by Marriott and also a 400-space parking deck that sits near the Peoria Civic Center.

If approved, the measure will have City Hall kick in $800,000, matching what the new owners, Texas-based Shreem Capital, would put in to renovate the unused retail space under the parking deck as well as one spot near the Courtyard building.

The redevelopment agreement also will kick in about 53% of Hotel, Restaurant and Amusement taxes for the next 20 years to the owners for their efforts to renovate the hotels, said City Manager Patrick Urich.

Shreem could get up to $14.5 million of an estimated $27.4 million generated in HRA taxes over the next 20 years. And while that’s money that will not go into city coffers, it is still viewed as a win.

“The incentive structure proposed will provide additional incentive to Shreem to fill the hotels and to ensure the vacant commercial spaces are activated and generating taxes,” according to a memo distributed to council members. “Simply put, more economic activity on the block provides additional incentive payments to Shreem. With 20 years remaining on the debt service, this arrangement is beneficial to the City as well.”

Shreem, Urich said, has agreed not to contest property taxes for the properties which are currently valued at about $44 million. That’s despite the developers paying about $20 million a few months ago for the parcels.

That, the city manager said, will allow the taxes to continue to flow into City Hall and help pay roughly 2/3s of what Peoria owes annually after issuing $32 million in bonds.

And Urich said Shreem is putting in $2.5 million of their own to update the hotels to keep the Marriott flag as well. He said he sees the deal as one that is vital for the continued growth of Downtown.

The deal comes about a month after the former developers, Gary Mathews and Monte Brannan, were convicted in Peoria’s federal court on several fraud charges related to the financing and the operations of the hotels.

Also on the agenda for council members is the possible creation of a new tax-increment financing district in South Peoria.

The new TIF district would be roughly bounded by Southwest Washington Street, Sanger Street, the Illinois River, and MacArthur Highway. It’s anticipated that Black Band distillery is planning to expand in that area, prior to the creation of the TIF. Formation of the TIF, Urich said, will allow the company to recoup some of its expenses. Such a deal is called an “inducement resolution.”

TIFs are an economic development tool typically used in areas defined as blighted or underdeveloped to attract businesses to expand or relocate there.

And the council will consider spending $63,000 to hire a consulting firm to look at Downtown parking. The study came amid budget talks this year after some at City Hall wanted to raise parking rates.

The study will look at the impact of free parking in the Downtown district and is anticipated to be finished in late winter.